WALMART

Lord + Taylor now selling on Walmart's website

EMBED </>More Videos

Lord +Taylor selling on Walmart's website (KTRK)

Discount store Walmart is trying to reach more affluent customers by offering new, upscale products.

Walmart is launching a Lord + Taylor store on its website.

The store launches in a few weeks and will feature more than 125 brands, like Lord + Taylor, Lucky Brand, Vince Camuto, and Tommy Bahama.

Lord + Taylor calls the partnership pivotal for the company.

Walmart has been expanding its online shopping to compete with Amazon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswalmartclothingfashiononline shoppingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WALMART
Walmart rolls out grocery delivery service in Houston
Walmart greeter fired after punching panhandler in Katy
Walmart changing pharmacy policies to combat opioid abuse
Man accused of taking photos of women in dressing rooms
More walmart
BUSINESS
Iconic Galleria-area hotel reveals massive $30 million renovation and reopening date
Buc-ee's beaver mascot at center of federal lawsuit
Walmart rolls out grocery delivery service in Houston
Business promotes including special needs kids in advertising
More Business
Top Stories
Bartender accused of serving man 11 beers before deadly crash
Alleged thieves steal elderly woman's wallet at Whole Foods
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in wooded area
City leaders make plea after 3-year-old shot in Sunnyside
Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child
Rockets head into Game 2 clash with much-needed fixes
Police: Rapper T.I. arrested outside his gated community
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Show More
10 rescued children were allegedly 'waterboarded' by parents
Lenwood Johnson, Houston community activist, dead at 75
Woman accused of stealing $200,000 from youth hockey league
STARR test rescheduled after vandals smash windows at school
'Device' caused deadly blast at California day spa, officials say
More News