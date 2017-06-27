HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Less than a month after declaring bankruptcy, the Houston-based Ignite Restaurant Group said it will lay off 87 people at its corporate headquarters, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
The company operates Joe's Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern & Tap restaurants.
Ignite announced it was going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy back on June 6.
According to court documents, Ignite said it had $153 million in assets, but $197 million in debt.
San Diego-based KRG Acquisitions and Houston-based Landry's Inc. have reportedly expressed interest in buying the company.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff