Less than a month after declaring bankruptcy, the Houston-based Ignite Restaurant Group said it will lay off 87 people at its corporate headquarters, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.The company operates Joe's Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern & Tap restaurants.Ignite announced it was going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy back on June 6.According to court documents, Ignite said it had $153 million in assets, but $197 million in debt.San Diego-based KRG Acquisitions and Houston-based Landry's Inc. have reportedly expressed interest in buying the company.