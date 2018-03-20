BUSINESS

Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Get in the mood for breakfast with cheese and bacon shampoo and conditioner.

To get that perfect hair shine, why not try some cheese shampoo and bacon conditioner?

They are real products from Einstein Brothers Bagels.

The bacon conditioner has a smoky, pork-like scent that grows stronger as you lather up.

One user says the cheesy shampoo makes your hair smell like buttered popcorn.

The company says it came up with the line to get consumers excited about breakfast.

The shampoo and conditioner are on a limited run.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesshairhair stylingbaconcheesefoodbreakfastu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
'Paloma Nails' Brings 'Non-Toxic' Nail Care To The Heights
Orbitz says legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
KB Toys planning comeback after Toys "R" Us bankruptcy
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
More Business
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video