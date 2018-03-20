Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning

To get that perfect hair shine, why not try some cheese shampoo and bacon conditioner?They are real products from Einstein Brothers Bagels.The bacon conditioner has a smoky, pork-like scent that grows stronger as you lather up.One user says the cheesy shampoo makes your hair smell like buttered popcorn.The company says it came up with the line to get consumers excited about breakfast.The shampoo and conditioner are on a limited run.