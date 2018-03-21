BUSINESS

Kidde recalls more than 450,000 smoke alarms

EMBED </>More Videos

Kidde recalls more than 450,000 smoke alarms (Walter Kidde)

MEBANE, North Carolina --
Smoke alarm-maker Kidde is recalling more than 450,000 alarms because of a manufacturing defect that could compromise its ability to detect smoke.

Not all the company's smoke alarms are affected.

Kidde dual sensor smoke alarms, models PI2010 and PI9010 are included in the recall. The model numbers can be found on the back of the unit.

If you think have an affected unit, you can see more images and register for a replacement unit by clicking here.

You can also contact Kidde toll-free at (833) 551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessalamance county newsorange county newsproduct recallsrecallsmoke alarmMebaneNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Toys 'R' Us liquidation sales begin today
San Francisco becomes first major U.S. city to ban fur sales
'Paloma Nails' Brings 'Non-Toxic' Nail Care To The Heights
Orbitz says legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Chase suspect in custody after wild pursuit
One of the victims hit by car outside Montrose bar has died
Cars destroyed when auto repair shop engulfed in flames
Police unraveling reasons for Austin bomber's trail of terror
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Elderly woman pistol-whipped, pulled out of bed during break-in
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
Could freezing the "hunger" nerve help you lose weight?
Show More
Bridge closure could make Houston traffic even worse
Airline employee allegedly tried to smuggle drugs at airport
Popular video game comes to life in Houston tonight
Alleged thieves repay church's compassion by stealing equipment
Softball coach delivers lost FedEx packages to their rightful owners
More News
Top Video
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Popular video game comes to life in Houston tonight
Cars destroyed when auto repair shop engulfed in flames
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
More Video