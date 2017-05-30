BUSINESS

Kellogg to shut Houston distribution center, lay off 220

Kellogg will lay off 220 Houston employees later this summer. (Google Maps)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Kellogg will close its west Houston sales and distribution facility later this summer and lay off 220 employees, according to documents obtained by ABC13.

Depending on their job function, employees' last day will fall between July 29 and Aug. 17.

In February, Kellogg Company announced that it would close dozens of distribution centers around the country in an attempt to streamline its delivery and fulfillment network.

The company has already transitioned many of its other North American brands to the new distribution model, which transfers inventory management operations from Kellogg-owned facilites to those of its retail partners.

"While this is the right move for the future of the company, it was a difficult decision because of the impact on affected employees," Kellogg Company CEO John Bryant said in February. "We are doing everything we can to help our employees manage through this transition."

