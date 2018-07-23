Kegg's candies to close its Houston-area stores after 72 years

Candy lovers are not going to like this. The popular store Kegg's Candies announced that they will be closing their doors on July 31.Since 1946, the company has been serving the Houston community with their favorite chocolates and treats.The owner, Carl Bartuch Jr., said a "slow economy" was the reason for the business's closure.Kegg's Candies located at 4934 Beechnut will offer 25 percent off their treats while supplies last.Some of the staff members are now working at the Chocolate Bar, which will soon begin making some of Kegg's most popular items like pecan crisps, pecan clusters and English toffee.