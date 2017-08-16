BUSINESS

Costco ordered to pay $19.3M for selling 'Tiffany' rings

Costco ordered to pay $19.3M for selling 'Tiffany' rings (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
There is a new development in the legal battle between Costco and Tiffany's.

A judge ruled yesterday that Costco must pay the jewelry company $19.3 million for selling "Tiffany" engagement rings that weren't made by the jeweler.

Costco had argued it was using "Tiffany" as a generic term to describe a ring's setting.

The store said the rings weren't marked with the Tiffany name, and were not sold in the company's distinct blue boxes or bags.

Costco plans to appeal.

