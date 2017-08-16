SAN FRANCISCO, California --There is a new development in the legal battle between Costco and Tiffany's.
A judge ruled yesterday that Costco must pay the jewelry company $19.3 million for selling "Tiffany" engagement rings that weren't made by the jeweler.
Costco had argued it was using "Tiffany" as a generic term to describe a ring's setting.
The store said the rings weren't marked with the Tiffany name, and were not sold in the company's distinct blue boxes or bags.
Costco plans to appeal.
