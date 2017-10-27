BUSINESS

Amazon's Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person the world'

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos once again became the richest person in the world following a jump in the company's stock prices on Friday.

Bezos' net worth of an estimated $90.6 billion has surpassed that of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who has an estimated net worth of $88.5 billion, according to Business Insider.

Amazon's better than estimated third quarter earnings and revenues helped Bezos surpass Gates. Bezos briefly usurped Gates as the richest person in the world in July when Amazon's stock prices rose ahead of their second quarter earnings. Prices dropped later in the day, giving the title back to Gates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstechnologyamazonbill gatesmicrosoftbusinessfinance
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Amazon offers to put your stuff inside your house
After a century, Sears and Whirlpool are breaking up
Ambulance company accuses competitor of cutting brakes
Pizza Hut says personal data stolen in breach
More Business
Top Stories
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Madhouse at Astros store as fans go crazy for gear
Astros face familiar foe Darvish in World Series Gm. 3
Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series
KIPP counselor facing new sex crime charges
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Can you tell who is who? Fans greet Astros caravan
Show More
Minute Maid Park expected to rock for World Series
What are the JFK files?
100 mph chase: 10-year-old arrested after joy ride
HCSO: Up to 9 vehicles hit woman who died on Hwy 249
Guide to getting to World Series in downtown Houston
More News
Top Video
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
Astros face familiar foe Darvish in World Series Gm. 3
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
100 mph chase: 10-year-old arrested after joy ride
More Video