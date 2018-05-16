HOTEL

Iconic Galleria-area hotel reveals massive $30 million renovation and reopening date

HOUSTON, Texas --
An old-guard Galleria-area landmark is getting a fresh new look. Tragically hard-hit by Hurricane Harvey and currently closed, the Omni Houston Hotel is undergoing a $30 million renovation, and is set to reopen just in time for the holidays on Nov. 1, 2018.

Guests can expect a revitalized look that includes leathers, bronze, brass, and lush greens, one that pays homage to local areas - and according to a hotel statement, a "modern Texas." A moss wall in the lobby harks to nearby Memorial Park, with natural light, floor-to-ceiling windows, and open communal spaces creating a sense of "bringing the outdoors inside."

The evolution of the 378-room hotel continues throughout various common spaces, including a high-end retail venue, coffee and wine bar, and whiskey room that is said to pay homage to Houston's history. The dining outlet has been re-concepted, and is meant to to encourage guests to gather and socialize around the curved shaped bar.

Read more from CultureMap.
