Hungry for a new job? Chick-fil-A hiring for menu strategy consultant

The fast-food restaurant just posted a job opening for a Menu Strategy Consultant to work on the Restaurant Experience team.
According to the LinkedIn posting, the role will help develop strategies for the Chick-fil-A menu that support the overall brand strategy.
Responsibilities include evaluating and refreshing the menu strategy as needed based upon the changing needs of the Chick-fil-A customer.
The applicant must have at least five years of experience in a business environment and experience working in or consulting to business strategy.
Unfortunately, it doesn't say how much you'll be able to eat while strategizing about the menu, but we're sure there are opportunities for a Chick-fil-A sandwich here and there.
Apply here.
