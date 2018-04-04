BUSINESS

Hungry for a new job? Chick-fil-A hiring for menu strategy consultant

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts (KTRK)

You could be an integral part of what goes on Chick-fil-A's menu.

The fast-food restaurant just posted a job opening for a Menu Strategy Consultant to work on the Restaurant Experience team.

According to the LinkedIn posting, the role will help develop strategies for the Chick-fil-A menu that support the overall brand strategy.

Responsibilities include evaluating and refreshing the menu strategy as needed based upon the changing needs of the Chick-fil-A customer.

The applicant must have at least five years of experience in a business environment and experience working in or consulting to business strategy.

Unfortunately, it doesn't say how much you'll be able to eat while strategizing about the menu, but we're sure there are opportunities for a Chick-fil-A sandwich here and there.

Apply here.

SEE ALSO: Chick-fil-A fans learning about secret menu

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessjobscareerslinkedinchick-fil-a
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Panera reportedly exposed customers' info for 8 months
Under Armour hit by data breach affecting 150 million users
Coffee companies ordered to provide cancer warnings
Several Disneyland businesses to close to make way for new hotel
More Business
Top Stories
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers April 11
Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply in SW Houston
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Show More
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
'Pollen storm' caught on home surveillance camera
Lance McCullers Jr., Kate Upton show off dazzling WS rings
#TimmyStrong: Teen walks again after shielding friend's kids in crash
More News
Top Video
'Pollen storm' caught on home surveillance camera
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
Baby found alone hours after car was stolen with him inside
Boy rescued from sewer recalls 12-hour ordeal
More Video