'Holmes Escape Games' Now Open In Northside Village

A new escape game spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Holmes Escape Games, the fresh arrival is located at 3411 Irvington Blvd. in Northside Village.

Husband-and-wife team April and Spencer Holmes are behind the new business. The couple recently discovered a love for escape rooms, and decided to create and design their own using hand-crafted props and puzzles.

At Holmes, the goal is to "find clues and solve puzzles with your team to escape in 60 minutes or less."

Currently, there are two game themes to choose from. In "The Exoneration of John Watkins," a "person of interest" locks players into the office of a renowned London detective, while the "Black Friday Bombing" involves a disgruntled middle manager at an electronics store who snaps and traps players in the store's break room.

Other games are in the works as well, like "Dr. Ada's Laboratory," where the mad scientist lures tourists back to her lab to conduct experiments.

The fresh addition has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Meredith O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 30th, said: "We completed the Exoneration of John Watkins today in about 45 minutes, and had a lot of fun."

Yelper Sierra R. added: "My family and I came in to try the Black Friday Room and it was incredible! Definitely a challenging room that requires you to use more than just your eyes. The clues are very creative."

And Tam P. said: "We went here last week on a whim after booking a Groupon for a private room. My group had so much fun! We did the Black Friday Bombing, which was difficult, but the clues we got really helped us."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Holmes Escape Games is open Monday-Thursday from 6pm-10pm, Friday from 6pm-12:30am, Saturday from 10am-12:30am, and Sunday from 10am-10pm.
