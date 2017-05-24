PRODUCT RECALLS

Graco recalls 25,000 car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained. (Graco)

DETROIT, Michigan --
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.

The recall affects certain My Ride 65 convertible seats with model numbers 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015 and 1794334. The seats were made on July 22, 2014 and have a code of 2014/06 on a tag that's on the webbing.

Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that agency tests discovered the webbing strength problem. Graco traced the problem to a single batch of webbing.

Graco says in documents that it will notify owners and dealers will provide a replacement harness free of charge. The recall is expected to start on July 17.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
businesscar seatsgraco recallu.s. & worldconsumerMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRODUCT RECALLS
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Baby carriers recalled over fall risk
Dog food recalled that may contain euthanasia drug
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño chips
More product recalls
BUSINESS
15 years later, $1k Netflix investment worth $140k
Target agrees to $18.5 million settlement on data breach
Texas ranks high nationally for women-owned businesses
Study ranks best grocery chains in the U.S.
More Business
Top Stories
Teen mom, boyfriend charged for abuse of 8-month-old
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
5th suspect in bombing arrested near Manchester
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
Show More
Power and prestige: When presidents visit Houston
Father of two killed in La Marque shootout
Holiday weekend heat, humidity and possible storms
Tom Cruise confirms 'Top Gun' sequel is coming
Slab car culture and music connected to Houston
More News
Top Video
Power and prestige: When presidents visit Houston
2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin
'Dirty Dancing' Then & Now: TV movie premieres tonight
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
More Video