BUSINESS

Texas Governor Greg Abbott met with Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Governor Greg Abbott met with Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi (KTRK)

By
BANGALORE, India (KTRK) --
Texas Governor Greg Abbott met with Indian Prime Minister Nahendra Modi for more than an hour, discussing several topics including national security, the oil and gas industry, and Hurricane Harvey.

"I was anticipating him shaking my hand, being cordial, saying, 'Thank you for being here, we appreciate Texas energy, have a nice day,'" the governor said.

PM Modi has been in office for four years. This was the first time he had met with a U.S. governor.

Governor Abbott said he and the prime minister sat side by side, while Mrs. Abbott, a senior U.S. diplomat and the governor's deputy chief of staff sat on a nearby couch. A translator was also present. There were three other people in the room, but the governor said he didn't know who they were.

Gov. Abbot said their conversation began with talk of Houston.

"It began with him expressing his concern about Hurricane Harvey and its effect but also the gratitude that he had for Texans doing such a great job of helping the Indian American community," said the governor.

PM Modi has been widely criticized for expresing Hindu Nationalist beliefs, but Gov. Abbot said he didn't bring up the topic.

"I'm not here to convey a message from the United States," said Gov. Abbott. "I'm speaking based upon my own level of information."

He said the two men also talked about defense from cyber-attacks and artificial intelligence.

"I agreed with him that future defense needs to be concerned with issues far more than just nuclear weapons," Abbott said. "Countries are going to have capabilities to destroy other countries or societies without having to martial a soldier or nuclear weapon."

Governor Abbott gave the PM a limestone bowl to represent Texas' oil and gas industry.

WATCH: Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
EMBED More News Videos

With Texas Gov. Greg Abbott present, JSW Group announced it is adding 500 more jobs at its Baytown steel plant from half a world away.

AMONG FRIENDS: Abbott explores close ties between Texas and Mumbai
EMBED More News Videos

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: At the Rotary Club of West Bombay, Gov. Greg Abbott wanted members to know Texas is ready to expand relations with India.



Follow Pooja Lodhia as she continues to travel with Gov. Abbott on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessjobsindiaabbotteconomyemploymenttechnologytexas newsu.s. & worldpolitics
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Shop for your next car at Walmart
Walmart to remove Cosmo magazine from checkout aisle
Gov. Abbott enters future at one of India's biggest tech companies
Video: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food
More Business
Top Stories
Houston area under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
Show More
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
Corey Feldman says he was stabbed while sitting in his car
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
More News
Top Video
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
More Video