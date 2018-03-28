BUSINESS

Gov. Abbott enters the future at one of India's biggest tech companies

BANGALORE, India (KTRK) --
From a red carpet entrance to a voice-activated self-driving vehicle, Gov. Greg Abbott's morning felt a lot like a theme park - in the future.

"I feel like I'm in Disneyland," Abbott exclaimed, while taking a drive in a vehicle seemingly straight out of a Sci-Fi movie. "I know this is going to be the way people in Texas will be traveling in the next 10 years, if not five years."

Wipro is one of India's largest tech companies. It's headquarters are in Bangalore, often known as India's Silicon Valley.

This crowded southern city holds an estimated 1 million IT experts, and it's growing quickly.

"If you had to pick a time to be alive and do what you're doing, you could not pick a better time than you are right now," Abbott said.

But however entertaining today's tic-tac-tow game between the governor and a robot was, today was about investment.

Wipro announced a new technology center in Plano.

"As you know, this is something very important right now as data proliferates, as technology proliferates, so we have nine global centers of cyber security," Wipro president Abid Ali Neemuchwala said. "The tenth one is coming up in Texas."

The company's CEO lives in Dallas.

He said the new cyber security center would employee about 150 people at first, with another few hundred to come over the next two years.

Wipro's Houston facilities, focused on oil and gas, could also see expansion from its current 800 employees.

"U.S. is the hotbed of technology, so any technology company being present in the U.S. is a big advantage," Neemuchwala said.

