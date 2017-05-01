BUSINESS

Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need, through learning and the power of work. Every person has the opportunity to achieve his/her fullest potential and participate in and contribute to all aspects of life.




Goodwill Houston changes the lives of people with disabilities. Rick, a successful accountant, was diagnosed with dementia at 53. Soon, routine tasks became nearly impossible to complete. Rick's wife was struggling between working fulltime and caring for him when a friend recommended Goodwill. Rick was able to secure a job at Goodwill where they recognized his strengths and gave him an opportunity to continue his success in the workplace.


