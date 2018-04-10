Get to know these 3 new Memorial businesses

Tune Up: The Manly Salon
11313 Katy Freeway
Photo: Tune Up/Yelp
Over on Katy Freeway, Tune Up The Manly Salon, a men's barber shop and bar, has opened its doors to the public.
This business offers an alternative take on the standard barber shop experience. Customers can enjoy a drink from the full-service bar, while they wait to have their hair cut, beard trimmed or indulge in a mani/pedi combo.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of five reviews on Yelp, Tune Up has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Zach W., who reviewed Tune Up on March 28th, wrote, "If you are a dude and have hair on your head or face you should try this place out. They have a full bar while you wait, or after the service. As for the cut, I think Takita did a great job and she knew what she was doing. She did the work and took notes for the next time around."
Ric H. noted, "I had been going to the Silber location but had heard that they were opening a shop about two minutes from me. I had wanted to find a haircut place like this since I went to one similar to it in San Antonio and I liked the vibe of the shop. James was professional and did a great job -- I will be back."
Tune Up The Manly Salon - I-10 & Kirkwood is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm.
Kaia Fit Memorial
12163 Katy Freeway, Birons Youth Sports Center
Photo: Katie W./Yelp
The Birons Youth Sports Center recently opened Kaia FIT Memorial, a fitness community that caters to women.
This women's exercise and nutrition group offers Brik bootcamp and barre, cross-training and yoga/pilates classes. Members can also opt into a nutrition plan to help kick-start a healthier lifestyle.
Yelp users are excited about Kaia FIT Memorial, which currently holds five stars out of one review on the site.
Yelper Katie W., who reviewed Kaia FIT Memorial on March 2nd, wrote, "I love coaching at Kaia FIT! It's a great community of friends and strong women. Lots of support and amazing fun workouts! Feels like a team sport."
Kaia FIT Memorial is open Monday-Thursday from 5:30am-5pm, Friday from 6:30am-5pm, and Saturday from 8am-10am. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Creamistry
791 Town and Country Blvd.
Photo: Creamistry/Yelp
And on Town And Country Blvd., Creamistry has opened its doors and is now serving up ice cream, frozen yogurt and other deserts.
This ice cream shop offers up delicious, handcrafted ice cream made from liquid nitrogen. You can expect a menu that includes more than 60 flavors and topping options; there are also options for those with an intolerance to lactose.
With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Creamistry has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Rex C., who reviewed Creamistry on March 18th, wrote, "My cousin suggested we try this place. When we walked in they were closed, but the owner went out of his way and made ice cream for my son. That's how you win a client for life in my opinion."
Rebecca L. noted, "If you love creamy ice cream, you must check this place out. When you go, you choose your size and base. You can pick from signature premium which makes the creamiest ice cream to lactose-free, like coconut milk."
Creamistry is open Friday and Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-10pm.