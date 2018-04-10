STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Free ways to file your taxes

EMBED </>More Videos

Where you can get your taxes filed for free. (KTRK)

By
We are just days away from Tax Day and according to a Pollfish survey, 58 percent of Americans haven't filed yet.

"People are already ready to file an extension," said Christina Cave, Community Relations Manager at Neighborhood Centers, Inc.

Here are the top five free ways to file your taxes:

1. TurboTax - free using a 1040 EZ form or 1040A form.
2. H&R Block - free online only. If you need help in a store, they will charge you based on which form you file. If it's a simple 1040 EZ form, you're looking at spending at least $55.
3. TaxAct - free, but can go up to $70, based on the form you file.
4. If your income was less than $66,000 in 2017, you may qualify for IRS software. To learn more, head to irs.gov and click Free File.
5. Another free service is Baker Ripley. They provide free tax centers across the Houston area.

Wherever you go, make sure to read the fine print.

Sometimes it's only free to prepare your forms and your income plays a big role.

"Families and individuals that earn up to $58,000 qualify for our free service. That also includes families that are very low income, but also young professionals that are just starting off," said Cave.

RELATED: Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstaxesmoneysave moneystretch your dollar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
Will buying a box spring for your bed save money over time?
How to protect your mobile phone from pop-up ads
Why lowering your car insurance rate may start with one call
More stretch your dollar
BUSINESS
Stressed? Let these Tax Day freebies and deals relax you
Queen Mary is renting out this 'haunted' room
Downtown Disney: Step into 'Star Wars' world in hyper-reality
Man with cancer awarded $37M in Johnson & Johnson powder case
More Business
Top Stories
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside SW Houston apartment
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Teen girl allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with fake money
Construction workers stumble upon human remains in Sugar Land
Judge could rule today whether to move deadly Denny's fight trial
Man's gun rights speech at city council meeting goes viral
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says
Show More
Woman caught at border after stealing car with 2 kids inside
Woman finds dead lizard in bag of Kale from Trader Joe's
'Peeping Tom' caught watching man sleep inside his home
Family of man killed at restaurant no strangers to tragedy
Stressed? Let these Tax Day freebies and deals relax you
More News