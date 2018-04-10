We are just days away from Tax Day and according to a Pollfish survey, 58 percent of Americans haven't filed yet.
"People are already ready to file an extension," said Christina Cave, Community Relations Manager at Neighborhood Centers, Inc.
Here are the top five free ways to file your taxes:
1. TurboTax - free using a 1040 EZ form or 1040A form.
2. H&R Block - free online only. If you need help in a store, they will charge you based on which form you file. If it's a simple 1040 EZ form, you're looking at spending at least $55.
3. TaxAct - free, but can go up to $70, based on the form you file.
4. If your income was less than $66,000 in 2017, you may qualify for IRS software. To learn more, head to irs.gov and click Free File.
5. Another free service is Baker Ripley. They provide free tax centers across the Houston area.
Wherever you go, make sure to read the fine print.
Sometimes it's only free to prepare your forms and your income plays a big role.
"Families and individuals that earn up to $58,000 qualify for our free service. That also includes families that are very low income, but also young professionals that are just starting off," said Cave.
