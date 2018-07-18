Food, furniture and more: Check out these 5 new Memorial businesses

Potato Corner
303 Memorial City Way, Memorial City Mall
Photo: Sonia N./Yelp
Potato Corner is a new spot to score fries and chicken in Memorial City Mall. It's a national chain that's found primarily in other malls across the country. This is its only location in Houston, though not its first (it was previously in the Galleria).
While Potato Corner serves chicken in the form of tenders, wings and poppers, its primary focus is the potato. It has original fries, loopy fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, chili cheese fries (with sour cream, bacon bits and jalapenos) and Jo Jo chips. You can add flavors to your fries, including barbecue, cheddar, sour cream and onion, chili barbecue, cinnamon sugar and garlic Parmesan. (Check out the full menu here.)
With five reviews on Yelp thus far, Potato Corner currently has a 4.5-star rating, indicating that it's popular with local snackers.
Sonia N., who reviewed the quick-service spot on June 19, wrote, "Chili barbecue is the most popular flavor and it has a hint of spice. Great snack to walk around the mall or before you watch a movie."
Dipo A. added, "This place is perfect for a snack or a meal. I got the chicken combo, which came with your choice of fries, flavor, three chicken tenders and drink. The food was fresh and delicious. The staff was friendly and helped me pick a flavor."
While Potato Corner has yet to post its hours, Memorial City Mall is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
International Smoke
800 Sorella Court, Suite 940
Photo: Leilani B./Yelp
Upscale smokehouse International Smoke serves New American fare with a global twist.
The menu has dishes like the Sinaloa Chicken (with achiote, chiles, sweet potatoes and onions), the Pacific North West Salmon (cedar-smoked salmon with corn, chanterelle mushrooms and shishito peppers) and the Smoked Korean Short Rib (with sticky rice, kimchi, scallions and sesame).
International Smoke comes from chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry, who is the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, as we previously reported.
Alexander V., who reviewed it on June 19, wrote, "The menu is well thought out with an emphasis on barbecue from all around the world. I consider myself a well-traveled person and I must say that this restaurant not only delivers, but goes above and beyond to provide a sensory and mouthwatering experience to your taste buds!"
Dorys P. noted, "The food took forever to arrive. Very pricey. The food is OK for the price you pay. The place is very loud. It's a nice place to have a chill dinner, but nothing fancy."
International Smoke is open 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday, 5-10 p.m. Saturday and 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Joy Love Burgers
14625 Memorial Drive
Photo: Tony M./Yelp
Joy Love Burgers is a traditional American spot, offering burgers, fish and chips, wings, sandwiches and more. The counter-service eatery has alternate outposts in Tomball and Katy.
Noteworthy menu items include the Joy Love Burger (Angus beef and grilled chicken tender with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, avocado and grilled onions), the catfish platter (with french fries, salad and bread) and the fried pork chop combo (with fries, salad, bread and a drink).
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, Joy Love Burgers has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Michael P., who was the first to review the new spot, wrote, "This place is amazing! They have the best burgers, fries, tots, curly fries, onion rings and even steak fries or chili cheese fries. They have amazing fried shrimp and you can even choose corn meal or flour breading. They have a little of everything and it's all great!"
Brandon B. noted, "At first, I thought it was a bit pricey, but when our food arrived, it's plain to see that the money is worth it. My burger was huge! The first thing that I noticed was how well seasoned the burger was. The bun was fresh and buttery, and the toppings were all fresh and tasty."
Joy Love Burgers is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
HotSpot Barbershop
14520 Memorial Drive, Unit 58
Photo: Hotspot Barbershop/Yelp
The new HotSpot Barbershop caters to all hair types and ages. Located in the Energy Corridor area, the business offers fade haircuts, elaborate designs and line patterns for $15 and up. Tapers, edge-ups and beard trims are also available. Prices vary for beard work.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, HotSpot Barbershop has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Oscar G., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "From the fade to the edge up, to finishing the cut with a blade to make sure you're lined up right, I can say I'm very satisfied and I'll be coming back for my future cuts! Victor knows what he's doing and his experience shows."
Yelper Andrea A. wrote, "I love taking my nephew to get his cut here! He usually gives barbers such a hard time to get his hair cut, but Victor took his time and was very patient. He gave him the best cut he has ever had, even with all the squirming! The shop is clean, has a great vibe and is very professional!"
HotSpot Barbershop is open from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Apex Furniture Store
11623A Katy Freeway
Photo: Apex Furniture Store/Yelp
Apex Furniture Store specializes in Ashley Furniture, but also carries other top name brands like Benchcraft and Simmons. Its furniture includes living room pieces, bedroom sets, mattresses, dining room tables and chairs, desks and more.
Formerly the Furniture and Accessories Outlet, there's a second store on Cypress Creek Parkway.
The new store has one five-star review on Yelp so far.
Yelper Jackson S. wrote, "It has a great selection of living room sets, bedroom sets and dinning room sets. Just like its original store, the service is excellent."
Apex Furniture Store is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)