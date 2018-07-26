Eat, drink, shop: 4 new businesses to check out in Spring Branch

Cobble & Spoke
1900 Blalock Road, Suite H
Photo: Joseph S./Yelp
Cobble & Spoke is a new pub with a full bar that features a curated selection of local craft brews and small batch wines, including Martin House Bockslider, Argus Apple Bomb, City Acre Hitchcock Blonde, Sigma Bonesaw and Community Funnel Cake Ale. You can also take some to go with its growlers and crowlers.
Cobble & Spoke currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Joseph S., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "Great new bar that just opened up in Spring Branch. Beers are reasonably priced, staff is friendly and attentive and the atmosphere is relaxed and open. It's in a shopping center, so you wouldn't think this place would pop up, but it's super convenient if you're looking for something close to home."
Paul D. noted, "A new beer and wine bar in the Spring Branch area. Tucked back in a little strip center. There is an L-shaped bar with plenty of seats. A few communal high-top wood tables, a few low-tops as well. ... A very relaxed spot, and the owners/bartenders are great."
Cobble & Spoke is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, and noon-midnight on Thursday-Saturday.
Sabor Y Sazon
9401 Clay Road, Suite 110
Photo: Sabor y Sazon/Yelp
Sabor y Sazon is a family-owned Peruvian restaurant that recently opened its doors.
Its menu consists of dishes like the lomo saltado -- beef steak sauteed and flambeed with red onion, tomato, soy sauce and balsamic vinegar, then served on a bed of french fries with white rice on the side. Or try the jalea, a mixture of shrimp and fish topped with sarza criolla and cilantro, served with fried yuca; or the pollo a la brasa -- braised chicken marinated with Peruvian spices. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about Sabor y Sazon, which currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Marion M., who reviewed the restaurant on July 7, wrote, "Excellent food. Very good service. I got the stewed beef with cilantro sauce. It tastes the same as Moroccan tajine! Delicious! And I got the passion fruit cheesecake. Very light, excellent again!"
Diana Z. added, "This place is a little family-owned gem! Ceviche was on point and the spicy potatoes were delicious. Super authentic too. Prices are also so reasonable! And the service is fantastic!"
Sabor y Sazon is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Julie's Closet
8757 Long Point Drive
Photo: Dolores H./Yelp
Owned by sisters Julie Villarreal and Myrna Hernandez Villarreal, Julie's Closet carries new items along with resale and vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories for women.
Shop for tops, blouses, skirts, dress pants, dresses, gowns and more, with name brands and unique gift items on offer.
Julie's Closet currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Dolores H. wrote, "Great finds, quality clothes, nice selection of jewelry. Items are a mix of new and resale, all clearly labeled. Prices for new items are a fraction of what they are at big department stores and the resale prices are even better. It's like a mini TJ Maxx or Ross, if they were boutique-sized and beautifully laid out."
Nara L. noted, "Beautifully curated collection of new and used clothes, accessories and tchotchkes. I got three awesome sparkly brooches to add to my collection and a great new top for less than $20! Lots of plus sizes, too!"
Julie's Closet is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Shan Hu Chinese Restaurant
1302 Blalock Road (inside the Super H-Mart food court)
Photo: Jane I./Yelp
Shan Hu Chinese Restaurant is located inside the Super H-Mart food court. The original restaurant, a Houston institution located near Hobby Airport, specializes in Korean-style Chinese food.
On the menu, look for Chinese-Korean options like the ja jang myun (black bean noodles with diced onion, zucchini and pork with a soybean sauce) and more traditional Chinese dishes like sweet and sour chicken, moo shu pork and General Tso's chicken. The H-Mart outpost doesn't have a menu up, but you can see the original location's menu here to get a sense of what you'll find.
With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Shan Hu Chinese Restaurant has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jane I. wrote, "Shan Hu is the newest face in Super H-Mart and answers the desperate cry for solid Korean-Chinese cuisine within the food court. jjajangmyun, or black bean noodles, tops the menu board and with good reason -- it is sumptuous, slightly oily and the sauce is made fresh upon ordering."
Shan Hu Chinese Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
