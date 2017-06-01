Dozens of Houston-area Payless ShoeSource stores closing

Here are the stores in the Houston area that will be closing:

2219 Fulton Street, Houston, Texas

9405 Jensen Drive, Houston, Texas

9417 Mesa, Houston, Texas

10100 Beechnut Drive, Suite 130, Houston, Texas

11003 1/2 Market Street Road, Houston, Texas

Antoine Town Center, 12430 Tomball Parkway, Houston, Texas

The Crossing At Fort Bend, Houston, Texas

El Dorado Marketplace, Friendswood, Texas

Fiesta Shopping Center, Houston, Texas

Harrisburg-Wayside SC, 6828 Harrisburg Boulevard, Houston, Texas

Hearthstone Corners, Houston, Texas

Market Square at Eldridge Parkway, 2930 Eldridge Parkway, Houston, Texas

Northwest Market Place, 13754 Northwest Freeway, Houston, Texas

Pearland Parkway Village, Houston, Texas

Shops at Royal Oaks, 2600 S. Kirkwood Drive, Houston, Texas

Telephone Road Shopping Center, Houston, Texas

Willowbrook Mall, 7925 FM 1960 RD West, Houston, Texas

Deerbrook Mall, 20131 Highway 59 North, Humble, Texas

Katy Shopping Center, 2001 Katy Mills Boulevard, Suite Q, Katy, Texas

Fairway Centre, 5765 Fairmont Pkwy., Pasadena, Texas

The Center at Pearland Parkway, 2650 Pearland Parkway, Suite 120, Pearland, Texas

4605 Avenue H, Rosenberg, Texas

Spencer Shopping Center, South Houston, Texas

First Colony Mall, 16535 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas

The Woodlands Mall, 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, Texas

We now know which Payless ShoeSource stores will shut down during its second round of store closings.About 800 stores in all will shut their doors as its bankruptcy reorganization moves forward. That includes 115 right here in Texas.Many of those stores are also right here in the Houston area.In April, the company said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and that it would close 400 stores.