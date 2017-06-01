Dozens of Houston-area Payless ShoeSource stores closing

About 800 stores in all will shut their doors as its bankruptcy reorganization moves forward. That includes 115 right here in Texas.
Many of those stores are also right here in the Houston area.
In April, the company said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and that it would close 400 stores.
Here are the stores in the Houston area that will be closing:
- 2219 Fulton Street, Houston, Texas
- 9405 Jensen Drive, Houston, Texas
- 9417 Mesa, Houston, Texas
- 10100 Beechnut Drive, Suite 130, Houston, Texas
- 11003 1/2 Market Street Road, Houston, Texas
- Antoine Town Center, 12430 Tomball Parkway, Houston, Texas
- The Crossing At Fort Bend, Houston, Texas
- El Dorado Marketplace, Friendswood, Texas
- Fiesta Shopping Center, Houston, Texas
- Harrisburg-Wayside SC, 6828 Harrisburg Boulevard, Houston, Texas
- Hearthstone Corners, Houston, Texas
- Market Square at Eldridge Parkway, 2930 Eldridge Parkway, Houston, Texas
- Northwest Market Place, 13754 Northwest Freeway, Houston, Texas
- Pearland Parkway Village, Houston, Texas
- Shops at Royal Oaks, 2600 S. Kirkwood Drive, Houston, Texas
- Telephone Road Shopping Center, Houston, Texas
- Willowbrook Mall, 7925 FM 1960 RD West, Houston, Texas
- Deerbrook Mall, 20131 Highway 59 North, Humble, Texas
- Katy Shopping Center, 2001 Katy Mills Boulevard, Suite Q, Katy, Texas
- Fairway Centre, 5765 Fairmont Pkwy., Pasadena, Texas
- The Center at Pearland Parkway, 2650 Pearland Parkway, Suite 120, Pearland, Texas
- 4605 Avenue H, Rosenberg, Texas
- Spencer Shopping Center, South Houston, Texas
- First Colony Mall, 16535 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas
- The Woodlands Mall, 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, Texas
