BUSINESS

Downtown Disney's new attractions include 'Star Wars' hyper-reality experience

EMBED </>More Videos

There are some new and exciting additions popping up in Downtown Disney, including a hyper-reality experience that allows you to enter the "Star Wars" world. (Disney Parks and Resorts)

By
ANAHEIM, California --
There are some new and exciting additions popping up in Downtown Disney, including a hyper-reality experience that allows you to enter the "Star Wars" world.

Downtown Disney's "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" was a collaboration between companies The Void and ILMxLAB. It basically allows the user to walk into "Star Wars" with friends and family and actually live and breathe in that world, said John Kirkpatrick, chief marketing officer of The Void.

MORE: Downtown Disney adding new attractions - including brewery
EMBED More News Videos

Disney fans, listen up! Downtown Disney is adding some new attractions - including a brewery.


"As a guy that grew up with 'Star Wars,' I waited decades to walk into that world, and now you can," Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick described The Void as the global leader in hyper-reality experiences.

"Basically, we take the idea of virtual reality and break the glass ceiling. You can touch, feel, smell, look and interact with friends and family in ways you've never been able to do before," he said.

In addition to "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire," other newcomers to Downtown Disney include Disney Home, which feature Disney-themed home goods, and Splitsville Luxury Lanes, a 40,000-square-foot, two-story bowling alley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbowlingtheme parkamusement parkdisneylandAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Several businesses to close to make way for new Disney hotel
Downtown Disney to add brewery, bowling alley
BUSINESS
Man with cancer awarded $37M in Johnson & Johnson powder case
Target changes hiring policy after discrimination allegations
Delta: Data of 'several hundred thousand' customers exposed
Chick-fil-A hiring for menu strategy consultant
More Business
Top Stories
New dashcam video shows teen lead deputies on wild chase in bus
Water and smoke seen inside Toyota Center following fire
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
$5,000 reward offered for info on credit card thieves
2 men hurt in wild shooting drive to BBQ restaurant for help
Police: Woman stabbed by boyfriend while she slept
Local chef Bruce Molzan charged with indecency with a child
Massive landslide destroys road and apartment building
Show More
A glance at what fans can expect during their Astrodome visit
8 memories inside 8th Wonder of the World
Man who sodomized girl, 3, resentenced to longer prison term
Embattled chef has history of trouble in month of April
Father of Parkland shooting victim creates mural for son
More News