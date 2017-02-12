Disney toy wands recalled over injury hazard

Feld Entertainment, the company that produces Disney Live and Disney on Ice, is recalling more than 30,000 toy wands that it sold at the shows.The top component of the light-spinner wands can detach and expose an eight-inch metal rod, posing an injury hazard to young children, according to the company, which stated in a release Friday that no injuries have been reported.The wands feature either a Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse at the top and measures about 18 inches tall. The Mickey Mouse wands are yellow, red and black. The Minnie Mouse wands are pink, white and blue. They are imprinted on the bottom with lot numbers 954544 and 954603.They were sold for about $22 at Disney on Ice and Disney Live shows from October 2016 through November 2016. None of these shows were in Houston.Anyone who purchased a wand should stop using it immediately and contact Feld Entertainment to receive a full refund, officials said. The company can be reached by phone at 800-755-1530 or 703-448-3683 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by email at recall@feldinc.com.