HOUSTON, Texas --More companies want to keep people out of the driver seat when they commute around town.
Waymo and Lyft are teaming up to work on more self-driving vehicles.
They're planning to introduce pilots of fully autonomous vehicles and increase their fleet of self-driving minivans by about 500.
Waymo is the leader in creating software that makes self-driving cars possible.
The deal between the companies would give millions of people who currently use the ride-sharing app access to self-driving vehicles.
Once official, customers in Phoenix could be the first to take advantage of the new partnership.
Experts see the deal as a move to compete with ride-share leader Uber.
