Lyft, Waymo partner for more self-driving vehicles

HOUSTON, Texas --
More companies want to keep people out of the driver seat when they commute around town.

Waymo and Lyft are teaming up to work on more self-driving vehicles.

They're planning to introduce pilots of fully autonomous vehicles and increase their fleet of self-driving minivans by about 500.

Waymo is the leader in creating software that makes self-driving cars possible.

The deal between the companies would give millions of people who currently use the ride-sharing app access to self-driving vehicles.

Once official, customers in Phoenix could be the first to take advantage of the new partnership.

Experts see the deal as a move to compete with ride-share leader Uber.

Uber and Lyft have been approved to operate in the city of Houston

