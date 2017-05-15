Uber and Lyft have been approved to operate in the city of Houston

More companies want to keep people out of the driver seat when they commute around town.Waymo and Lyft are teaming up to work on more self-driving vehicles.They're planning to introduce pilots of fully autonomous vehicles and increase their fleet of self-driving minivans by about 500.Waymo is the leader in creating software that makes self-driving cars possible.The deal between the companies would give millions of people who currently use the ride-sharing app access to self-driving vehicles.Once official, customers in Phoenix could be the first to take advantage of the new partnership.Experts see the deal as a move to compete with ride-share leader Uber.