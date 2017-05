9202 Barker Cypress Road

9102 W. Sam Houston Pkwy , Ste 400

909 Texas St., B

8505 S. Main ST, Suite 100

8401 Westheimer Rd, Bldg A, Ste 110

803 W. Sam Houston N. Pkwy, Suite 142

7600 FM 1960 West

7457 Southwest Freeway, Suite 300

6887 Highway 6 North

6600 Fannin St, Space A

5866 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Ste F

5600 Kirby #N-1

5176 Richmond Ave

5015 Westheimer Road, A1285

3819 Richmond Ave

303 Memorial City Way, Ste 729

2625 Louisiana Road, Suite K

207 Heights Blvd 77007

2027 South Shepherd Road 77005

13768 Northwest Freeway 77040

13630 East Freeway, Ste 100

13313 FM 1960

1260 Fry Road

1249 North Loop West

11805 Westheimer, #330

1120 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 100

10905 Louetta Road

Chipotle is warning customers who made purchases at more than two dozen of its Houston-area restaurants to monitor their credit card statements after a recent data breach.The company said the breach happened between March 24 and April 18 of this year. A malware attack may have stolen customer data stored in each's credit card's magnetic strip, including cardholder name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code.Point of sale systems at the following restaurants in the city of Houston were potentially compromised:A full list of impacted locations is available on Chipotle's website If you shopped at any of the impacted locations during the time period and notice suspicious activity on your credit card account, you should contact your card issuer immediately.The company said it has since removed the malware from its payment systems and that no threat remains for customers.Customers with concerns should call 888-738-0534 between 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. CDT on weekdays or 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CDT on weekends.