HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's time to cherish those Dairy Queen Blizzards.
A company that owns Dairy Queens in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma has filed for bankruptcy.
Vasari LLC is the franchise owning company and will be closing their 24 locations in Texas, two in New Mexico and three in Oklahoma.
LIST OF LOCATIONS
1 Hobbs 220 West Bender Boulevard Hobbs New Mexico 88240
2 Raton 1630 Cedar Street Raton New Mexico 87740
3 Clinton 720 West Gary Boulevard Clinton Oklahoma 73601
4 Admiral 7819 East Admiral Place Admiral Oklahoma 74115
5 Owasso 9495 North Owasso Expressway Owasso Oklahoma 74055
6 Crosbyton 303 West Main Street Crosbyton Texas 79322
7 Denver City 500 West Broadway Denver City Texas 79323
8 Idalou 108 West 1st Street Idalou Texas 79329
9 Lockney 217 South Main Street, Lockney, TX 79241 Lockney Texas 79241
10 Merkel 1107 North 7th Street Merkel Texas 79536
11 Post 601 North Broadway Post Texas 79356
12 Seagraves 1005 Railroad Seagraves Texas 79359
13 Clarendon 603 West 2nd Street Clarendon Texas 79226
14 Claude 298 West 1st Street Claude Texas 79017
15 Coleman 2000 South Commercial Avenue Coleman Texas 76834
16 Perryton 1014 South Main Street Perryton Texas 79070
17 Shamrock 1243 North Main Street Shamrock Texas 79079
18 Wellington 1010 Houston Street Wellington Texas 79095
19 Dalhart 215 Oak Avenue Dalhart Texas 79022
20 Dumas 224 S. Dumas Avenue Dumas Texas 79029
21 Gruver 200 Main Street Gruver Texas 79039
22 Haskell 211 North 1st Street, Haskell, TX 79521-5904 Haskell Texas 79521
23 Stratford 502 East Texas Avenue Stratford Texas 79084
24 Cedar Hill 303 West Copper Street Cedar Hill Texas 75104
25 Carrollton 3488 East Rosemead Parkway Carrollton Texas 75007
26 Waco 125 LaSalle Waco Texas 76706
27 San Augustine 1010 Nacogdoches Highway San Augustine Texas 75972
28 Conroe 1612 North Frazier Street Conroe Texas 77301
29 Giddings 977 East Austin Street Giddings Texas 78942
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff