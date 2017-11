Baileson Brewing Co., a new craft beer bar that recently came to life out of an old service station, is the passion project of a couple who are still working their five-days-a-week job.Adam Cryer and his wife Sarah Pope held the opening of the craft brewery located along Bissonnet in Rice Village.The brewery was slated to open in a renovated gas station in late August, but Hurricane Harvey held up those plans. The brewery eventually opened in early September, holding fundraisers and offering "relief beers" in Harvey's wake.Cryer is a founder of Houston-based Pinnacle Structural Engineering. The couple maintain their day jobs, effectively making Baileson a weekends-only operation.Different craft brews are on the menu on any weekend, and a rotating lineup of food truck vendors offer bites to beer enthusiasts.As for the name, Baileson is a combination of the couple's dogs, Bailey and Jameson.You can check out Baileson Brewery's hours and social media feeds on their website