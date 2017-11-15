HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Baileson Brewing Co., a new craft beer bar that recently came to life out of an old service station, is the passion project of a couple who are still working their five-days-a-week job.
Adam Cryer and his wife Sarah Pope held the opening of the craft brewery located along Bissonnet in Rice Village.
The brewery was slated to open in a renovated gas station in late August, but Hurricane Harvey held up those plans. The brewery eventually opened in early September, holding fundraisers and offering "relief beers" in Harvey's wake.
Cryer is a founder of Houston-based Pinnacle Structural Engineering. The couple maintain their day jobs, effectively making Baileson a weekends-only operation.
Different craft brews are on the menu on any weekend, and a rotating lineup of food truck vendors offer bites to beer enthusiasts.
As for the name, Baileson is a combination of the couple's dogs, Bailey and Jameson.
You can check out Baileson Brewery's hours and social media feeds on their website.
