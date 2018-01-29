Clear Lake Gets A New Nail Salon: 'Milano Nails Spa'

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 5440 El Dorado Blvd. in Clear Lake, the fresh addition is called Milano Nails Spa.
This newcomer--which has another outpost in Pearland--specializes in manicures, pedicures, nail enhancements, and waxing and facials.
Children's packages are available and there are complimentary libations, too. (You can check out examples of some of the services offered here.)
With a three-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has received mixed feedback--but it's still early days.
Deborah R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 19th, said: "Great service. Have plenty of color choices. It's clean (and new). Everyone seems to know what they are doing and it doesn't feel like they are trying to just move you out for the next customer."
Head on over to check it out: Milano Nails Spa is open Monday-Saturday from 9am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.
