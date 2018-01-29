BUSINESS

Clear Lake Gets A New Nail Salon: 'Milano Nails Spa'

A new nail salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 5440 El Dorado Blvd. in Clear Lake, the fresh addition is called Milano Nails Spa.

This newcomer--which has another outpost in Pearland--specializes in manicures, pedicures, nail enhancements, and waxing and facials.

Children's packages are available and there are complimentary libations, too. (You can check out examples of some of the services offered here.)

With a three-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has received mixed feedback--but it's still early days.

Deborah R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 19th, said: "Great service. Have plenty of color choices. It's clean (and new). Everyone seems to know what they are doing and it doesn't feel like they are trying to just move you out for the next customer."

Head on over to check it out: Milano Nails Spa is open Monday-Saturday from 9am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-5pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineHouston
BUSINESS
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Sandy's Threading & Beauty debuts in Northside Village
Galveston businesses cash in on blue water boom
More Business
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News