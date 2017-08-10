BUSINESS

Cartier claims trademark violation over jewelry inspired by local cancer patient's battle

EMBED </>More Videos

Cartier is taking issue with the non-profit's use of the word "LOVE" on jewelry.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A local hospital volunteer said Cartier is trying to block her from getting a jewelry design trademarked.

Brittney Anne Darbonne said she created a jewelry design in October after volunteering at a local hospital and spending time with a boy with terminal cancer.

She said when she applied for federal registration of the mark, Cartier contacted her and expressed intent to block federal registration on the mark.

"I'm very frustrated," Darbonne said, "I think it's evil, to be honest with you. And I just don't understand why anyone would get in the way of someone trying to help."

Eyewitness News is not publishing Darbonne's design at her request since it is not officially trademarked.

Cartier does have a "LOVE" jewelry line.

The company is taking issue with Darbonne's use of the word "LOVE" according to a letter Darbonne gave to Eyewitness news from the Cartier's attorney, stating in part:

"Given the fame and widespread use of our client's LOVE mark, Cartier is concerned that your client's use of the LOVE mark on jewelry could likely cause confusion and lead consumers to falsely believe that such goods emanate from or are somehow affiliated with or approved of by Cartier."

An attorney representing Cartier said he usually does not comment on cases like this but that he would reach out to Cartier to see if the company wanted to respond in this particular case. Eyewitness News has not yet received an updated response.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
businessvolunteerismjewelryHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Local programs helps those with autism enter workforce
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
TxDOT looking to hire at Houston job fair
Amazon warehouse opens for business in north Houston
More Business
Top Stories
Investigators: Missing man's ID found on human remains
Suspect wanted in Midtown bar burglaries
BODYCAM: Officer forced off SW Fwy to avoid crash
Few more showers on Friday
Meningitis killed Harris Co. deputy, not gas leak
South Carolina police officer shot repeatedly, survives
Hours-old baby found in NW Harris Co. covered in ants
Former Gov. Mark White lies in state at Texas Capitol
Show More
High school football player killed by log during drill
Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to N. Korea
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
Children's Museum offering free immunizations
Taylor Swift says DJ groped her underneath her skirt
More News
Top Video
United launches nonstop service to Mexican resort city
South Carolina police officer shot repeatedly, survives
Police ID petite woman who robbed store with large gun
Former Gov. Mark White lies in state at Texas Capitol
More Video