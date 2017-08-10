A local hospital volunteer said Cartier is trying to block her from getting a jewelry design trademarked.Brittney Anne Darbonne said she created a jewelry design in October after volunteering at a local hospital and spending time with a boy with terminal cancer.She said when she applied for federal registration of the mark, Cartier contacted her and expressed intent to block federal registration on the mark."I'm very frustrated," Darbonne said, "I think it's evil, to be honest with you. And I just don't understand why anyone would get in the way of someone trying to help."Eyewitness News is not publishing Darbonne's design at her request since it is not officially trademarked.Cartier does have a "LOVE" jewelry line.The company is taking issue with Darbonne's use of the word "LOVE" according to a letter Darbonne gave to Eyewitness news from the Cartier's attorney, stating in part:"Given the fame and widespread use of our client's LOVE mark, Cartier is concerned that your client's use of the LOVE mark on jewelry could likely cause confusion and lead consumers to falsely believe that such goods emanate from or are somehow affiliated with or approved of by Cartier."An attorney representing Cartier said he usually does not comment on cases like this but that he would reach out to Cartier to see if the company wanted to respond in this particular case. Eyewitness News has not yet received an updated response.