Buc-ee's beaver mascot wins in lawsuit over branding

Buc-ee's famous beaver mascot came out victorious in a lawsuit which began last week in Houston.Buc-ee's sued San Antonio's Choke Canyon, claiming the competitor's alligator logo is too similar to their signature beaver mascot.The case is one of a number of suits filed by Buc-ee's to establish a binding claim on certain aspects of its road-stop branding.The lawyers for Choke Canyon claimed Buc-ee's "believes it has the sole right to any smiling, cartoon animal logo."On Tuesday, Buc-ee's legal counsel said they were vindicated by the jury's decision.