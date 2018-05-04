BUSINESS

Bay Area Regional Medical Center announces plan to close, file for bankruptcy

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area Regional Medical Center to close its doors for good

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Bay Area Regional Medical Center, LLC announced Friday that they're closing Bay Area Regional and filing for bankruptcy next week.

In a press release, Bay Area Regional said they invested $200 million during the past five years during construction and operation.

The company says they are continuing to work with lenders on a closing process which includes the payment of the medical center's payroll obligations.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Bay Area Regional will close its doors on May 10, 2018," Stephen K. Jones, Jr., CEO at Bay Area Regional said in a statement. "We want to thank our staff who worked tirelessly, physicians who chose to practice medicine and patients who received care at our hospital."

Bay Area Regional opened on July 21, 2014.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbankruptcymedicalhospital closingWebster
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
More businesses are mellowing out over hiring pot smokers
Comfy clothing company Marine Layer debuts in Greater Heights
Hello Alice helps founders start their own businesses
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
More Business
Top Stories
Gun range employee indicted in shooting death of customer
HPD: 3 masked men robbed Walmart in SW Houston
Day care where 1-year-old was beaten ordered to be closed
2 men killed inside million-dollar home
MUG SHOT: Man accused of brutally stabbing girlfriend
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage shooting on Gulf Freeway
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
Young Katy mother sues after alleged rape by Harris Co. jailer
Show More
United passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
Paul Wall shows off Houston Rockets-themed gun for playoffs
Evacuations underway after Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii
ATF agent shot in head during federal operation in Chicago
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
More News