Bay Area Regional Medical Center, LLC announced Friday that they're closing Bay Area Regional and filing for bankruptcy next week.In a press release, Bay Area Regional said they invested $200 million during the past five years during construction and operation.The company says they are continuing to work with lenders on a closing process which includes the payment of the medical center's payroll obligations."It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Bay Area Regional will close its doors on May 10, 2018," Stephen K. Jones, Jr., CEO at Bay Area Regional said in a statement. "We want to thank our staff who worked tirelessly, physicians who chose to practice medicine and patients who received care at our hospital."Bay Area Regional opened on July 21, 2014.