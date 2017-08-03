Bad news for brides. If you're still waiting for a dress from Alfred Angelo, you're probably not going to get it.The Florida-based company filed for bankruptcy last month, leaving brides in limbo and scrambling to find new dresses.Thursday, the company confirmed what many of those brides feared. Officials released a statement saying the bridal giant can no longer fill orders while in bankruptcy proceedings. So any order that has not been delivered to a customer will remain unfilled.If you are owed any money, you can file a claim with the bankruptcy trustee. Find the details on