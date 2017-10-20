Ambulance company accuses competitor of cutting brakes

A private ambulance company filed a jaw-dropping lawsuit in Harris County this week. In the court filing, Republic EMS took aim at their competitor City Ambulance Services.Republic EMS accused City Ambulance Services of vandalizing their vehicles including shooting out windows, cutting brake lines and installing tracking devices over the course of months in 2016.Republic EMS said they've spent more than $100,000 securing their vehicles as a result."It is fortunate that no patient died or has been seriously injured as a result of the vandalism perpetrated by City Ambulance upon Republic EMS's ambulances," read part of the lawsuit.Eyewitness News reached out to the owner of Republic EMS for proof to substantiate the startling accusations.Daniel Osborne referred us to his lawyer.Paul D. Clote represents Republic EMS. He helped draft and file the lawsuit.He wrote in an email to ABC13, "We prefer to let the lawsuit speak for itself. We have great confidence in the legal system and look forward to the civil justice system holding the responsible parties fully accountable. In the interim, Republic EMS will continue to provide the highest quality ambulance service and care."Our reporter stopped by City Ambulance Services off Old Louetta Road in northwest Harris County. He asked to speak with the company's owner, Mohamad Massoud. Employees said they couldn't contact him. After our crew visited his home nearby, an attorney reached out to us by phone.Robert Pelton said he is representing City Ambulance Service in this lawsuit. Pelton said he was still reviewing all of the claims outlined in the court filing."We think they're totally absurd. It sounds like something out of a movie. If they've done all this, where are the police?" asked Pelton.He said former employees are trying to damage City Ambulance's reputation."It's very cutthroat. It's something like Al Capone and his crew would do," said Pelton. "This is a revenge-type deal and they're using the courts seeking revenge. That's not the way you're supposed to do things."Pelton said his client is considering suing Republic EMS for defamation of character.