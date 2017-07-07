AmazonFresh to make grocery shopping easier in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Weeks after announcing their purchase of Whole Foods, Amazon is making it even easier to go grocery shopping in the Houston area.
The online retail giant has signed a lease for a large grocery facility near Beltway 8 and Highway 249, according to the Houston Business Journal. The facility, which is expected to open in early 2018, will be used for AmazonFresh, the company's grocery service.
Presently, Amazon Prime members can order food and have it delivered the same day, but AmazonFresh will allow customers to order through their Prime account and pick up their groceries 15 minutes later.
