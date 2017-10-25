U.S. & WORLD

Not at home? Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages

Amazon could deliver packages inside your door.

NEW YORK --
Would you let a stranger in your house to drop off a package? Amazon hopes so.

The online retailer said Wednesday that it will launch a service next month called Amazon Key that would allow delivery people to walk into your home and drop off a box when you're not there.

Those who want to use the service would need to be an Amazon Prime member and would have to buy a camera and a Wi-Fi-connected lock from the Seattle-based company that starts at $250. Shoppers will then be able to select in-home delivery on the Amazon app.

When the delivery person shows up, they will knock first, scan the package and Amazon will make sure the delivery person is at the right home and unlock the door. No codes are needed and the indoor camera will record the in-home delivery.

Walmart is testing a new service that lets a delivery person walk into your home when you're not there to drop off packages.



Walmart is testing a similar service in California's Silicon Valley, which lets delivery people drop off packages or stock the fridge with groceries bought from Walmart.com. The delivery person is given a one-time code to open the door and Walmart said customers will get an alert on their smartphones when someone enters.

Amazon.com Inc. said its service will be available Nov. 8 in 37 cities, including Atlanta, Cleveland and Denver. The company said the smart lock can also be used to let in housekeepers to scrub the kitchen, dog walkers to take your furry friend for a walk or out-of-town guests who want to make themselves at home.

The company said its in-home delivery service is covered by the Amazon Key Happiness Guarantee, which covers delivery issues, property damage or theft. And Amazon said the deliveries are carried out by drivers who are vetted with background checks and driving record reviews.

