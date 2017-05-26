BUSINESS

27 Houston Chipotle restaurants impacted by data breach

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Chipotle is warning customers who made purchases at more than two dozen of its Houston-area restaurants to monitor their credit card statements after a recent data breach.

The company said the breach happened between March 24 and April 18 of this year. A malware attack may have stolen customer data stored in each's credit card's magnetic strip, including cardholder name, card number, expiration date and internal verification code.

Point of sale systems at the following restaurants in the city of Houston were potentially compromised:

  • 9202 Barker Cypress Road
  • 9102 W. Sam Houston Pkwy , Ste 400
  • 909 Texas St., B
  • 8505 S. Main ST, Suite 100
  • 8401 Westheimer Rd, Bldg A, Ste 110
  • 803 W. Sam Houston N. Pkwy, Suite 142
  • 7600 FM 1960 West
  • 7457 Southwest Freeway, Suite 300
  • 6887 Highway 6 North
  • 6600 Fannin St, Space A
  • 5866 East Sam Houston Pkwy N, Ste F
  • 5600 Kirby #N-1
  • 5176 Richmond Ave
  • 5015 Westheimer Road, A1285
  • 3819 Richmond Ave
  • 303 Memorial City Way, Ste 729
  • 2625 Louisiana Road, Suite K
  • 207 Heights Blvd 77007
  • 2027 South Shepherd Road 77005
  • 13768 Northwest Freeway 77040
  • 13630 East Freeway, Ste 100
  • 13313 FM 1960
  • 1260 Fry Road
  • 1249 North Loop West
  • 11805 Westheimer, #330
  • 1120 Eldridge Parkway, Suite 100
  • 10905 Louetta Road


A full list of impacted locations is available on Chipotle's website.

If you shopped at any of the impacted locations during the time period and notice suspicious activity on your credit card account, you should contact your card issuer immediately.

The company said it has since removed the malware from its payment systems and that no threat remains for customers.

Customers with concerns should call 888-738-0534 between 8 a.m. and 8 a.m. CDT on weekdays or 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CDT on weekends.

