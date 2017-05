Streaming giant Netflix is marking a big milestone: the company went public 15 years ago -- and oh, how things have changed!In 2002, Netflix mailed DVDs to customers in its trademark red envelopes. Blockbuster was the company's main challenger in the movie rental business -- but today, Blockbuster is history and Netflix is raking in awards for its original programming.And the company's success has translated into big bucks. A $1,000 investment 15 years ago is now worth $140,000.