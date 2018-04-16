Burglars target west Houston gun store 21 times in 6 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A west Houston gun store was the target of another attempted smash and grab overnight, but even a big U-Haul truck could not break through.
Full Armor Firearms on the Katy Freeway was hit around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
Three guys in a stolen U-Haul truck tried ramming through the front doors traveling about 15 mph.
Thick metal and concrete posts outside kept the truck from breaking more than a front window. The three men got away.
"We've been attempted burglary a lot of times but they never get anything. Twenty-one times. Twenty-one times we've been hit in six years," owner James Hillin said.
On Eyewitness News at 10, Hillin shares security video of today's attempt and the time-consuming security measures he takes to keep crooks from stealing his huge inventory of guns.
