SMASH AND GRAB

Burglars target west Houston gun store 21 times in 6 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video shows the moment three robbery suspects rammed a U-Haul truck into the front doors of Full Armor Firearms on the Katy Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A west Houston gun store was the target of another attempted smash and grab overnight, but even a big U-Haul truck could not break through.

Full Armor Firearms on the Katy Freeway was hit around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Three guys in a stolen U-Haul truck tried ramming through the front doors traveling about 15 mph.

Thick metal and concrete posts outside kept the truck from breaking more than a front window. The three men got away.

"We've been attempted burglary a lot of times but they never get anything. Twenty-one times. Twenty-one times we've been hit in six years," owner James Hillin said.

On Eyewitness News at 10, Hillin shares security video of today's attempt and the time-consuming security measures he takes to keep crooks from stealing his huge inventory of guns.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.

2 men use U-Haul in attempt to smash into gun range in west Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Burglars use U-Haul to smash into gun range in west Houston

Employee fires assault rifle at suspects breaking into gun range parking lot
EMBED More News Videos

One of the burglary suspects shot at an employee, and that employee fired back, according to police.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smash and grabrobberygunsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 men use U-Haul in attempt to smash into gun range
Employee fires AR-15 at gun range burglary suspects
SMASH AND GRAB
2 men use U-Haul in attempt to smash into gun range
Suspects fail in attempt to steal ATM from courthouse
Suspect escapes after crashing into fence near school
Insomniac helps scare off would-be ATM thieves
More smash and grab
Top Stories
Man wanted in killing of a young father outside movie theater
Babysitter finds possible ecstasy at park in The Heights
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Cheering supporters welcome Katy ISD superintendent
Sen. John McCain hospitalized with intestinal infection
Clara Harris to be released from prison in May
Show More
Man charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash arrested at IAH
Teen shot while riding in car on North Freeway
Report details sterilization and other problems with Galveston clinic
7 hidden signs you might suffer from sleep apnea
Kendrick Lamar becomes 1st rapper to win Pulitzer Prize for music
More News