Burglars in Adidas flip flops break into cars in Cypress

EMBED </>More Videos

041118-ewn-6pm-riata-ranch-car-breakins-vid

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Cy-Fair area neighborhood is on alert after two suspects broke into several cars.

This happened in Riata Ranch, near SH-290 in northwest Harris County.

Surveillance video captured at one of the crime scenes shows two suspects, including one in what appears to be Adidas flip flops, getting inside a parked car with flashlights.

The video shows the suspects rummaging through everything before running off into the night.

The woman who sent us this video says the car was parked in her driveway.

At least three other neighbors in Riata Ranch reported their vehicles were broken into on Tuesday night.

Members of a neighborhood crime watch group say there has been an uptick in break-ins in the Cypress area over the last few weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-incar theftburglaryCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Doorbell bandit' wanted in several west Houston break-ins
24 families lose homes in swift apartment fire in SW Houston
Rockets draw T-Wolves in 1st round of NBA Playoffs
Families fed up over trash illegally dumped on their street
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
HPD chief urges LGBT crime victims to step forward
Passion on display at final Fort Bend ISD zoning meeting
Show More
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
WATCH: Cruise ship crashes into dock at Honduran port
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
More News