Burglars in Adidas flip flops break into cars in Cypress

A Cy-Fair area neighborhood is on alert after two suspects broke into several cars.This happened in Riata Ranch, near SH-290 in northwest Harris County.Surveillance video captured at one of the crime scenes shows two suspects, including one in what appears to be Adidas flip flops, getting inside a parked car with flashlights.The video shows the suspects rummaging through everything before running off into the night.The woman who sent us this video says the car was parked in her driveway.At least three other neighbors in Riata Ranch reported their vehicles were broken into on Tuesday night.Members of a neighborhood crime watch group say there has been an uptick in break-ins in the Cypress area over the last few weeks.