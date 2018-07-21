Burglars fail in attempted smash-and-grab at T-Mobile store

Police are searching for a couple of thieves who left behind a huge mess at a T-Mobile store Saturday morning.Authorities were called to the scene of an attempted break-in near the North Freeway around 6 a.m.The manager of the store told police that the suspects rammed their car through the front doors and tried to steal phones.The suspects were not able to escape with any merchandise, and the car was gone before authorities made it to the scene.Police are now looking through surveillance video to see if they can identify the suspects.