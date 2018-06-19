Burglar slithers on floor during bizarre smoke shop heist in NW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Recognize this man? The star of this surveillance video from a bizarre Houston heist is wanted by police. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Owners of a Houston smoke shop hope surveillance video will help police identify a man who crawled on the floor throughout a burglary over the weekend.

It all happened Saturday at the Smoking Glass on West 34th Street in northwest Houston.

Co-owner Billy Cosgrove said the man targeted the one window that didn't have burglar bars. That's something they have since corrected.

"I've never seen anybody crawl on video like that to evade the security we have set up," Cosgrove said.


He said the man came back 20 minutes later, still slithering on the floor. He eventually took nearly $1,000 in merchandise and cash, all while causing more than $700 in damage, Cosgrove said.

They're offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
break-intheftsmokingsurveillance videoHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Flash flooding possible during rush hour commute
High water locations on Houston-area roads
RAPID RISE: South Mayde Creek over its banks
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
Viewer's timelapse video shows storm striking Memorial City
Mom, girlfriend charged in death of boy found dead in Galveston
Officer critically injured in Santa Fe mass shooting returns home
'Hellcat' muscle car driver sentenced after memorable chase
Show More
DAY 6: State rests its case in trial of Terry Thompson
Thousands of dollars found hidden inside doll collection
Bombshells allowed to serve alcohol under new guidelines
Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
911 call details alleged abuse in family chaining case
More News