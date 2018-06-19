Owners of a Houston smoke shop hope surveillance video will help police identify a man who crawled on the floor throughout a burglary over the weekend.It all happened Saturday at the Smoking Glass on West 34th Street in northwest Houston.Co-owner Billy Cosgrove said the man targeted the one window that didn't have burglar bars. That's something they have since corrected."I've never seen anybody crawl on video like that to evade the security we have set up," Cosgrove said.He said the man came back 20 minutes later, still slithering on the floor. He eventually took nearly $1,000 in merchandise and cash, all while causing more than $700 in damage, Cosgrove said.They're offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.