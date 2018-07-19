JACKSONVILLE, Florida --Customers at a Florida Burger King were surprised to see a woman get out of the line and start making her own food behind the counter.
WJAX reported the woman stepped out of a slow-moving line to take matters into her own hands.
The woman -- who was in plain clothing and flip-flops -- walked behind the counter and put on a pair of gloves.
"She didn't even wash her hands," Jeffrey Jones said.
When asked why the woman was allowed behind the counter, an unnamed manager told WJAX, "I appreciate you bringing that to my attention but please take it up with my company."
A statement from Burger King concluded that the "person in the photo was an off-duty employee who went behind the counter to prepare food."
The team member and manager were fired for violating company policies.