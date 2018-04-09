Brother of hockey bus crash victim shares talents beyond the ice

EMBED </>More Videos

''Good Morning America'' has the latest on the hockey team bus crash that killed 15 people in Canada. (Good Morning America)

The younger brother of 21-year-old hockey player Stephen Wack wanted to share a lasting memory of his brother following his tragic passing in the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash.


Justin Wack wanted people to know that his brother was a talented video producer who spent countless hours on his craft. He tweeted a video produced by Stephen titled "My Year 2017 (Sam Kolder inspired)" in hopes of having it shared during a tribute to the victims on the CBC. The network showed the video during their April 7 broadcast of CBC News Alberta.


Stephen was among 15 people who were killed in the bus crash in Humboldt, Saskatchewan on Friday, April 6. The victims included 10 players, ranging in age from 16 to 21, and five personnel, ranging in age from 18 to 59.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashcrashcanadau.s. & worldhockeytraffic fatalities
Top Stories
Bartender faces judge in deadly drunk driving crash case
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Partying at the Astrodome today? What you need to know
Man who announced killings on Facebook found dead
Chef Bruce Molzan appears in court on child indecency charges
Queen Mary is renting out this 'haunted' room
Woman blames windy day for the cocaine in her purse
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
Show More
METRO bus involved in accident with SUV east of downtown
Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
'Paw Patrol' hats with flashlight recalled due to fire hazard
More News