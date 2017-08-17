Brief police chase ends in deadly crash

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
A police chase lasting less than a minute ended in a deadly crash.

Houston police say an officer tried to pull the vehicle over along the south Sam Houston Parkway near West Airport around 9:15 a.m. because the vehicle did not have any license plates.

The suspects took off and led police on a brief chase going up to 90 mph at times.

A witness told Eyewitness News the driver tried to make a U-turn but hit the curb and flipped the vehicle.

The vehicle did catch fire but was quickly put out.

The passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the vehicle they were driving was stolen. Investigators say the driver and his passenger were brothers.
