EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1939561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ashanti Hunter's family is grieving after her life ended in a violent shooting

JUSTICE FOR ASHANTI HUNTER: Albee Lewis was sentenced to 50 years today after taking a plea deal; admitting to killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her 3 children. I was there as Ashanti’s family wept in the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/Sr3GzWkU0i — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 2, 2018

Ashanti’s mother says she treated Albee like her own son, so feels betrayed by his actions. While she has some closure knowing he’s going away for a long time, she’s worried about her grandkids’ emotional and mental state — who witnessed the murder. pic.twitter.com/pMRdwFrtPJ — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 2, 2018

Finally, Ashanti Hunter's family feels like they have justice.On Wednesday, Hunter's ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to killing her in front of her three children last year.Hunter's mother, Debra Wright, couldn't hold back tears as she took the stand and faced Albee Lewis.She considered "Turkey," as she called Lewis, like her own son.In a prepared letter, she expressed how Lewis destroyed her family and caused permanent mental and emotional damage to Hunter's children.When asked, Lewis admitted to shooting and killing Hunter in 2017 as her kids, one of whom is his biological daughter, watched in the car.According to family, it was the culmination of years of domestic violence, which none of them ever saw coming.Lewis entered a plea deal and was sentenced to 50 years behind bars.Wright says she can't bring herself to forgive him, but is looking to God to carry her grief."A little bit of weight off my shoulders, because I had taken him in as my son, so I had never seen that part in him. He used to come talk to me and when he killed her, I was shocked. I couldn't understand it," Wright said.Lewis' attorney says while in custody, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.