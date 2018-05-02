Boyfriend takes plea deal after killing girlfriend in front of her kids in Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Albee Lewis takes plea deal in death of his girlfriend. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Finally, Ashanti Hunter's family feels like they have justice.

On Wednesday, Hunter's ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to killing her in front of her three children last year.

Hunter's mother, Debra Wright, couldn't hold back tears as she took the stand and faced Albee Lewis.

She considered "Turkey," as she called Lewis, like her own son.

In a prepared letter, she expressed how Lewis destroyed her family and caused permanent mental and emotional damage to Hunter's children.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man charged with killing girlfriend in front of her kids in north Harris County
EMBED More News Videos

Ashanti Hunter's family is grieving after her life ended in a violent shooting



When asked, Lewis admitted to shooting and killing Hunter in 2017 as her kids, one of whom is his biological daughter, watched in the car.

According to family, it was the culmination of years of domestic violence, which none of them ever saw coming.



Lewis entered a plea deal and was sentenced to 50 years behind bars.

Wright says she can't bring herself to forgive him, but is looking to God to carry her grief.

"A little bit of weight off my shoulders, because I had taken him in as my son, so I had never seen that part in him. He used to come talk to me and when he killed her, I was shocked. I couldn't understand it," Wright said.

Lewis' attorney says while in custody, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
domestic violencemurderboyfriend chargedwoman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
22-year-old man charged in kidnapping and sex assault cases
Judge sets bond for Houston mom accused of abandoning children
Houston Rockets behind Jazz at halftime of game two
EXCLUSIVE: Trash collection workers save teen from kidnapping
G'day, mate! Kangaroo bounces along with driver in Sweeny
JJ Watt Foundation gives $10,000 to Baytown middle school
Bodycam video gives new view of deadly Las Vegas mass shooting
Fugitives wanted for crimes against the elderly
Show More
Criminals break in to cars in Tomball but leave valuables
Sealy firm recalls 2,300 frozen chickens for contamination
'WALK ON THE BEACH': What Barbara Bush taught Laura Bush
Sen. Ted Cruz says he supports call to end DACA program
Red Rowdy: Rockets superfan among team's loudest, most colorful
More News