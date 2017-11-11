8-year-old nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack

EMBED </>More Videos

A freak accident with a newly sharpened pencil almost cost a third-grader his life. (KTRK)

WELLINGTON, Fla. (KTRK) --
A freak accident with a newly sharpened pencil almost cost a third-grader his life.

Kolston Moradi said he felt something odd go into his arm when he sat down with his backpack minutes before he was about to be dismissed from Equestrian Trails Elementary School.

"I put it in my backpack and whenever we were going to the dismissal room and whenever I sat down it hit my artery," said Moradi.

Teachers rushed to help the 8-year-old after noticing the blood gushing from his arm. The pencil had poked his artery.

They applied pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived. A paramedic said the pencil would have killed him if they hadn't stopped the bleeding.

Kolston was taken to the hospital and was back at school the next day.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
accidentfreak accidentstudent safetyFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
Oil tanker fire slowing traffic on I-10 W at Grand Parkway
City pays tribute to military heroes on Veterans Day
'Most armed man in America' comments on mass shootings
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Family Dollar employee shot and killed in Houston
Dentist gives veteran $10,000 in free dental work
Two Houston-area craft breweries rank in state's Top 10
Show More
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in crash
Rice, it's homecoming! How tradition makes weekend
Officials sitting on $500M of federal Ike disaster funds
Seasonal temps for Houston this weekend
Naked woman questioned in deadly love triangle
More News
Top Video
'Most armed man in America' comments on mass shootings
Man fighting to get street named for Mattress Mack
Dentist gives veteran $10,000 in free dental work
City pays tribute to military heroes on Veterans Day
More Video