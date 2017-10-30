U.S. & WORLD

Police: Woman killed when boy jumps from overpass and lands on her car

FAIRFAX, Virginia --
Police say a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia and fell onto a car, killing the driver.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon in Fairfax County. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement Sunday afternoon that the boy landed on a Ford Escape and the impact incapacitated the vehicle's driver.

The statement says the front-seat passenger steered the vehicle off the interstate and the car came to a stop on the left shoulder.

Geller says the driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Marisa W. Harris of Olney, Maryland, died at the scene. The front-seat passenger wasn't hurt.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

