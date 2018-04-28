The Harris County Medical Examiner's office will determine exactly what killed a 10-year-old boy who was found dead in a dryer in east Houston Friday evening.Investigators arrived at the apartment complex in the 12300 block of Fleming Drive just before 6 p.m.According to police, several kids were playing hide-n-seek and having "Nerf gun wars" throughout the complex.Investigators told Eyewitness News that someone found the boy inside a dryer in the apartment complex laundry room.In eyewitness video, paramedics could be seen performing CPR on the child.The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died.Police are working to learn what caused the boy to become unconscious.