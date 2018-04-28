10-year-old dies after being found inside dryer at east Houston apartment complex

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy dies after being found inside apartment complex dryer (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Medical Examiner's office will determine exactly what killed a 10-year-old boy who was found dead in a dryer in east Houston Friday evening.

Investigators arrived at the apartment complex in the 12300 block of Fleming Drive just before 6 p.m.

According to police, several kids were playing hide-n-seek and having "Nerf gun wars" throughout the complex.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that someone found the boy inside a dryer in the apartment complex laundry room.

In eyewitness video, paramedics could be seen performing CPR on the child.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police are working to learn what caused the boy to become unconscious.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
Rockets to meet Utah Jazz in 2nd round of NBA playoffs
Activist under fire for alleged threat against HISD board president
POLICE: 2 arrested after attempting to steal 1000 gallons of diesel fuel
Trio of Texans picks fulfill needs on day 2 of NFL Draft
Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump
Houston Fed. of Teachers: HISD laying off 200-250 teacher positions
Frustrated Clear Lake mom posts 'on strike' signs
Show More
Athletes to ride fat tire bikes during Ironman competition
Child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County
Police: Mom of 3 tried to kick boyfriend out before he killed her
Overturned big rig snarls traffic on southbound East Loop
Pit bull owner charged after woman attacked
More News