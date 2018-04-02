Police searching for man suspected of raping 13-year-old boy at a church

Los Angeles police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of raping a 13-year-old boy during an event at a Boyle Heights church. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Los Angeles police are asking for help in identifying a man suspected of raping a 13-year-old boy during an event at a Boyle Heights church.

Authorities say the incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on March 17, when a 13-year-old boy and his family attended an event at White Memorial Church of Seven Day Adventists near the 1700 block of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue. When the event ended, the child went into an upstairs bathroom.

A man then approached the child, punching him in the face and knocking him down to the ground. The suspect then dragged the child out of the restroom and tried to put him in a storage room. The child lost consciousness while the suspect was trying to rip the child's shirt apart.

Around 5:30 p.m., the child was found unconscious in a secluded stairwell. He woke up and complained of pain in his rectum.

The suspect is described as a man with a bald or shaved head, beard and light colored eyes that may be green. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with designer tears and red Timberland boots with tan colored soles.

Authorities also provided a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Detective Sandra Lopez (323) 342-8997. During non-business hours, tipsters may call (877) 527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
