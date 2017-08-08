Body of missing teen found in Brazos River identified

Richmond police said a teen has gone missing while swimming in the Brazos River. (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities identified the body of a 16-year-old who went missing while swimming with other teens in the Brazos River near Richmond.

Aleksea Holman appeared to have drowned when he was lost in the water Monday evening.

Richmond police said several teens were swimming near George Park when Holman was struggling in the water. The teens tried to help Holman but were not able to get to him.

Search crews recovered the teen's body later in the night.

