Body of missing oil worker found after rig explosion

KENNER, Louisiana (KTRK) --
The body of a Katy oil worker who went missing after a rig explosion in Louisiana has been found, local officials confirm.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said a helicopter spotted the body of 44-year-old Timothy Morrison on Friday afternoon. He said the body was on the lake's shoreline, about 3 miles from the platform.

Jefferson Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Morrison was a subcontractor for the structure's owner, Clovelly Oil Co. LLC.

A statement from the New Orleans company says a natural gas well was feeding the tank at the time of the explosion, which occurred during maintenance. The statement says its three oil wells were shut in at the time, and the flow from the gas well was cut off after the explosion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

